Majlis Podcast: U.S.-Central Asia Relations After Biden's Meeting With Region's Presidents

On September 19, U.S. President Joe Biden met with the five Central Asian leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York -- a first for the six countries. For over 20 years after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, U.S.-Central Asian ties focused heavily on security cooperation. Security was still part of the discussion at the summit, but other issues received equal, if not more attention. What is the state of U.S.-Central Asian relations now? Joining host Bruce Pannier to look at what the summit tells us about U.S.-Central Asian ties are guests Laura Kennedy, former U.S. ambassador to Turkmenistan, Eileen Malloy, former U.S. ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, and William Courtney, former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on Apple Podcasts or on Google Podcasts.

