Central Asian Leaders Meet To Discuss Russia, Climate Change, And More

The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan met in Dushanbe on September 14-15 at a time of great uncertainty in Central Asia. The ripple effects from Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine are changing the geopolitical landscape in Central Asia, even as climate change has already started affecting the physical landscape of the region as well. Joining host Bruce Pannier to look at the Central Asian leaders’ discussions in Dushanbe are Edward Lemon, professor at the Bush School in Washington, D.C. and president of the Oxus Society, and Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center in Berlin.

