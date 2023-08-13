Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Central Asians In Europe, Turkey Subject To Transnational Repression
Central Asian governments have become adept at transnational repression. Based on warrants from the Tajik government, Germany, Poland, and Belarus have this year extradited Tajik nationals to Tajikistan where they faced serious, and some say politically motivated charges. In Turkey, the situation for migrant laborers from Turkmenistan has become more complicated since the Turkmen government started paying closer attention to their activities. Joining host Bruce Pannier to shed more light on this issue are Leila Nazgul Seitbek, a lawyer living in exile in Europe and the chairwoman of the NGO Freedom For Eurasia; and Steve Swerdlow, a rights lawyer and associate professor at the University of Southern California.
Episodes
-
August 06, 2023
Exploring Central Asia's Present And Future
-
-
July 23, 2023
A New Era For Central Asian-Arab Relations?
-
-
July 09, 2023
The Uzbek President's Broken Promises On Media Freedom
-