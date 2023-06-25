Accessibility links

U.S. Commission Reports Limits To Religious Freedom In Kazakhstan
The Kazakh government keeps a close eye on the activities of religious communities in the country, including online posts. So-called nontraditional groups that are not part of state-sanctioned versions of Islam or Russian Orthodox teachings receive additional scrutiny. A delegation from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom visited Kazakhstan in May and found that “institutional issues in Kazakhstan remain unaddressed.” Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss are Nury Turkel, chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and author of the book No Escape: The True Story of China's Genocide of the Uyghurs; and Felix Corley, editor at Forum 18, one of the leading sources of information on violations of religious freedoms in countries around the world.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

