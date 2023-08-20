How Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Affecting Kyrgyz-Russian Relations

Kyrgyzstan’s relations with Russia have been on a rollercoaster since the Kremlin launched its full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022. At first, Kyrgyzstan seemed to support the Russian invasion but backtracked when it became apparent the war would go on for months or years. Signs still pointed to Kyrgyzstan siding with Russia until recently, when Russian officials started to publicly criticize Kyrgyzstan’s move to make Kyrgyz the language of state business and its decision to charge two Kyrgyz citizens for joining the fight in Ukraine as members of Russian mercenary forces. What is the state of Kyrgyz-Russian ties 18 months into Russia’s war in Ukraine? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this are guests: Bakyt Beshimov, a former member of the Kyrgyz parliament and currently a Global Studies and International Relations lecturer and professor at Northeastern University; Emil Joroev, PhD, a Bishkek-based independent political observer; and Medet Tiulegenov, Senior Research Fellow at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek.