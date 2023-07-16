UN experts released a press statement on July 4 that harshly criticizes Tajik authorities for misusing the law to convict rights defenders, activists, journalists, and others. The statement called on the Tajik government to stop using laws on extremism and terrorism to silence critics inside Tajikistan. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the deteriorating rights situation in Tajikistan are Mary Lawlor, UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders, and Nazila Ghanea, UN special rapporteur for freedom of religion and belief. Both were in Tajikistan on fact-finding missions in recent months.