The Rise Of Decolonial Thinking In Central Asia
Russia completed its colonization of Central Asia in the late 19th century, and all that territory became part of the Soviet Union after 1917. The people of Central Asia were forced to change centuries-old habits and live as Moscow dictated, including using Russian as their first language. Russia’s war on Ukraine, and chauvinistic statements from Russian officials about historic Russian lands, have stirred debate and introspection among Central Asians about Russia’s legacy in their region and in their own lives.
Episodes
-
September 04, 2022
Kumtor Gold Mine Controversies Continue Under Kyrgyz Ownership
-
August 28, 2022
Central Asia Looks To Open Trans-Caspian Trade Routes
-
-
August 14, 2022
Central Asians Seeking Asylum In Europe
-
August 07, 2022
Climate Change In Central Asia
-
July 31, 2022
Uzbekistan's Arrangement With The Taliban