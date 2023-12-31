Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on Apple Podcasts or on Google Podcasts.
Central Asia: Not Russia’s Backyard But Still Russia's Neighbor
It has been more than 30 years since the five Central Asian states became independent, yet the term “Russia’s backyard” is often still used by some people, including Western media, when reporting on the region. Understandably, many in Central Asia find this way of describing their region offensive. Yet Russia remains a neighbor and a country with unique influence in Central Asia. How far has Central Asia come in being independent from Russia and what are some of the ties that still bind the region to its former colonizer? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the ebb and flow of Central Asia’s relations with Russia in the last two years are guests Johan Engvall, an analyst at the Stockholm Center for Eastern European Studies; Navbahor Imamova, veteran correspondent for the Uzbek Service at Voice of America, and Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center in Berlin.
