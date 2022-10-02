Accessibility links

How Are Central Asians Reacting To The Flood Of Russians?

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial" mobilization for military service on September 21, tens of thousands of young Russian men and their families have left the country. More than 100,000 crossed into Kazakhstan, and other Central Asian states are also seeing a sharp increase in the numbers of Russians arriving, probably the largest influx of outsiders into the region, in less than one year, ever. Residents of the Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Uzbek capitals talk about the effect this Russian migration is having on locals.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

