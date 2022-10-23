Tajik authorities have launched sweeping crackdowns in 2022, targeting anyone who criticizes the government or challenges the state narrative of events in the Central Asian country. Scores of people -- journalists, bloggers, activists, lawyers, many influential residents of Tajikistan’s eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast, and others -- have been rushed through the court system and into prison cells in recent weeks, often after being convicted in closed-door trials. It is possibly the worst wave of repression in Tajikistan since the days of the 1992-1997 civil war.