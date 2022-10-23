A Terrible Year In Tajikistan
Tajik authorities have launched sweeping crackdowns in 2022, targeting anyone who criticizes the government or challenges the state narrative of events in the Central Asian country. Scores of people -- journalists, bloggers, activists, lawyers, many influential residents of Tajikistan’s eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast, and others -- have been rushed through the court system and into prison cells in recent weeks, often after being convicted in closed-door trials. It is possibly the worst wave of repression in Tajikistan since the days of the 1992-1997 civil war.
