Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

A Terrible Year In Tajikistan

A Terrible Year In Tajikistan
Embed
A Terrible Year In Tajikistan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:39:41 0:00
Direct link

Tajik authorities have launched sweeping crackdowns in 2022, targeting anyone who criticizes the government or challenges the state narrative of events in the Central Asian country. Scores of people -- journalists, bloggers, activists, lawyers, many influential residents of Tajikistan’s eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast, and others -- have been rushed through the court system and into prison cells in recent weeks, often after being convicted in closed-door trials. It is possibly the worst wave of repression in Tajikistan since the days of the 1992-1997 civil war.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG