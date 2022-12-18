Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
A Talk About Tajikistan With The UN's Special Rapporteur For Human Rights Defenders
This year will be remembered as one of the worst for human rights in Tajikistan. Authorities imprisoned activists, journalists, bloggers, lawyers, and members of the Shi'ite Pamiri community in the country’s eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast. Mary Lawlor, the UN's special rapporteur for human rights defenders, visited Tajikistan from November 28 to December 9. On this week's Majlis, she joins host Bruce Pannier to discuss her concerns about the situation there.
-