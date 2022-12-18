Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

A Talk About Tajikistan With The UN's Special Rapporteur For Human Rights Defenders

A Talk About Tajikistan With The UN's Special Rapporteur For Human Rights Defenders
Embed
A Talk About Tajikistan With The UN's Special Rapporteur For Human Rights Defenders

No media source currently available

0:00 0:32:51 0:00
Direct link

This year will be remembered as one of the worst for human rights in Tajikistan. Authorities imprisoned activists, journalists, bloggers, lawyers, and members of the Shi'ite Pamiri community in the country’s eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast. Mary Lawlor, the UN's special rapporteur for human rights defenders, visited Tajikistan from November 28 to December 9. On this week's Majlis, she joins host Bruce Pannier to discuss her concerns about the situation there.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG