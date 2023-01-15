Turkmenistan has long had a poor reputation for human rights. But recently, two activists whose cases received international attention were freed. This episode of the Majlis podcast looks at some of activists who have languished in Turkmen prisons and examines whether anything has changed since a new president took over in March 2022. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss these topics are Rachel Denber, deputy director of HRW's Europe and Central Asia division; Ivar Dale, senior policy adviser at the Norwegian Helsinki Committee; and Farruh Yusupov, director of RFE/RL’s Turkmen service, known locally as Azatlyk.