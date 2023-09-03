Accessibility links

Turkmenistan's Massive Methane Gas Emissions

Turkmenistan’s Massive Methane Gas Emissions
Turkmenistan’s Massive Methane Gas Emissions

Turkmenistan has added another dubious distinction to its reputation: methane gas super-emitter. Satellite images have shown massive methane gas emissions for the last two years. Turkmen authorities have hinted they are taking measures, but there doesn't seem to be any improvement. How is the situation affecting the health of the Turkmen people? Joining host Bruce Pannier are Kate Watters, co-founder and executive director at Crude Accountability, an organization working to protect the environmental and human rights of people in oil- and gas-producing countries such as Turkmenistan; and Aynabat Yaylymova, founder and executive director of the Progres Foundation, which has been working to improve public health literacy in Turkmenistan over the last 12 years.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

