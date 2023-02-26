How Moscow’s War In Ukraine Is Changing Russian-Central Asian Relations

It’s been one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a massive, full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The impact of that decision has been felt acutely in Central Asia, a region with a long history of Russian involvement. How has Moscow's war in Ukraine affected Russia’s ties with Central Asia? Has it changed how people in Central Asia view their former colonizer? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the changes in Russian-Central Asian relations in the past year are Erica Marat, a professor of political science at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C., and Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek.