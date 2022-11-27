Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Why Aren't Uzbek Security Forces Part Of The Probe Into Karakalpakstan Violence?

Why Aren't Uzbek Security Forces Part Of The Probe Into Karakalpakstan Violence?
Embed
Why Aren't Uzbek Security Forces Part Of The Probe Into Karakalpakstan Violence?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:42:27 0:00
Direct link

At least 21 people were killed in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Republic in July, the worst violence in the country since the Andijon massacre in May 2005. Judging from information released by the commission investigating the causes of the violence, the role of the police and security forces is receiving little, if any, attention. A recent Human Rights Watch report, however, looks at law enforcement’s role. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the topic are Mihra Rittmann, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, and Steve Swerdlow, a rights lawyer who has spent many years focusing on Central Asia.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG