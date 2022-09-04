Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

Kumtor Gold Mine Controversies Continue Under Kyrgyz Ownership

Kyrgyzstan has finally taken control of the Kumtor gold mine, the country’s most lucrative business, after nearly 30 years of majority ownership by Canadian companies. Kumtor was an endless source of problems and accusations. The mining operation caused ecological damage, Kyrgyz authorities signed deals that were disadvantageous to the country, and there were constant rumors of corruption. Now the gold mine is under Kyrgyz ownership, but that has not stopped the controversies.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

