Malala Urges Fight Against Extremist Ideology

Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has called for more resolute action against extremist ideology and discrimination against women.

"I would hope that many people would have stood up and stood up against extremists, against not just the extremists, not just the people, but against the ideology," Malala said in an interview aired on March 9.

“Because that’s what we have to fight against -- the ideology that exists there that does not accept women as equal to men [and] that does not accept women to have the right to education," Malala told U.S. talk show host David Letterman.

Malala, 20, came to international prominence after being shot in the head on her school bus in Pakistan in 2012 by a Taliban gunman because she campaigned for the education of girls.

Speaking about the Taliban attack against her, Malala said, “We did not expect that they would target kill a child, but they did.”

Malala won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and is currently a student at Oxford University.

In April last year, she was named the youngest ever United Nations Messenger of Peace.

Letterman's interview with Malala was aired on March 9 on Netflix.

With reporting by dawn.com