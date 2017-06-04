Malta's Muscat Set For Snap General Election Win

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has won a second, five-year term in office in early general elections, according to a sample count of ballots.

Projections suggested Muscat's Labour Party won 55 percent of the vote in the June 3 elections, the AFP and Reuters news agencies reported.

Turnout was 92 percent.

Muscat declared victory, saying, "It is clear that the people have chosen to stay the course."

Simon Busuttil, leader of the opposition Nationalist Party, called Muscat to concede defeat.

The snap election was called against a backdrop of corruption allegations that have tarnished Muscat's government.

Malta, which currently holds the rotating European Union presidency, also warned that it had become the target of cyberattacks that experts say come from Russia.

Muscat called the election a year early after his wife, Michelle, was accused of being the beneficial owner of a secret Panamanian shell company used to bank unexplained payments from Azerbaijan's ruling family.

The prime minister's chief of staff, Keith Schembri, has admitted having his own, previously undeclared Panama-registered company.

Media reports also alleged that Schembri accepted bribes from the sale of Maltese passports to wealthy Russians.

Last month, Muscat said that Malta's security services have been alerted to possible Russian interference in local affairs.

Relations between Russia and Malta have soured recently, mainly after Valleta's refusal to allow Russian warships heading to Syria to refuel in Malta.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, dpa, and The Guardian