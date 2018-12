Russia media reports say a man detonated a grenade in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on December 27, killing himself and wounding three people.

Reports quoted local officials as saying they suspect the man wanted to rob an office located in a storage complex.

Reports said the man died at the site, while two other men and a woman were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

Local police officials said investigators had secured the site.

No more details were immediately available.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RenTV