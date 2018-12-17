Man Dies In Cold Spell In Serbia; Schools Close In Bosnia

A man has frozen to death in Serbia as a cold spell throughout the Balkans slowed down traffic and shut schools in some areas, local news outlets reported on December 17.

Serbian state TV says the body of a 50-year-old man was found in snow on December 17 in a northern village after he apparently died overnight.

In Bosnia, schools closed down for two days on December 17 in the central municipalities of Konjic and Jablanica, while trucks and heavy vehicles have been banned from some snow-covered roads.

Dozens of schools in southern, western, and southwestern Romania closed down for two days.

In Bosnia, authorities say they have transferred to safety a group of migrants who were rescued on December 16 after they got lost in a mountainous area on the border with Croatia.

Two migrants had suffered severe frostbite after spending a day out in the snow-covered area trying to reach EU member Croatia.

Based on reporting by AP and RomaniaTV