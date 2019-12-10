Man Sentenced To Life For St. Petersburg Subway Bombing, 10 Others Receive Prison Terms

A military court in St. Petersburg has sentenced a man to life in prison for financing a deadly 2017 subway blast, while 10 other defendants in the case received prison terms of between 19 and 28 years.



The court in Russia's second-largest city sentenced Abror Azimov to life in prison on December 10 after finding him guilty of financing the attack, which killed 15 people and injured 67 others.



The only woman among the defendants, Shokhista Karimova, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, broke down after the Judge Andrei Morozov announced her punishment.



Lawyers of the convicted defendants said they would appeal the verdicts.



Investigators have said that on April 3, 2017, 22-year-old suicide bomber Akbarjon Jalilov, an ethnic-Uzbek Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan, detonated a bomb in a subway carriage while it was between two stations.



A second explosive was left at a station platform, but it was found and safely defused.



The 11 defendants -- all natives of Central Asian former Soviet republics -- pleaded not guilty to charges of being members of a terrorist group, supporting terrorist activity, and the illegal production and sale of explosive devices.

Based on reporting by Fontanka, TASS, and Interfax