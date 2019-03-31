Man Shoots Dead 7 Family Members In Iran

A man has shot dead seven members of his wife's family in Iran’s southwestern city of Dezful, Iranian media reported on March 31.



The official government news agency IRNA said that the shooter wielded a Kalashnikov rifle killing five men and two women, before shooting himself.



The semi-official Mehr news agency said four people had been injured in the shooting late on March 30.



The shooter has reportedly survived and is in hospital.



Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own licensed hunting rifles.



In January 2017, a man gunned down five people in a rampage in the central Iranian city of Arak.



A month earlier a man killed 10 relatives in a remote rural area in the country's south.

Based on reporting by IRNA, AP and Mehr