Man Shoots Himself Dead Outside Serbian Parliament

BELGRADE -- A man has committed suicide with a handgun in front of Serbia's parliament in central Belgrade, officials say.



The Interior Ministry said on January 23 that the man, aged about 50, shot himself in the mouth and died on the spot.



No further details were immediately available.



The man killed himself on the steps leading to the entrance of the parliament building.



It is the second suicide at that spot since 2002, when former Interior Minister Vlajko Stojiljkovic shot himself there shortly after lawmakers passed a law allowing extradition of suspects to the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague. He died two days later.



Stojiljkovic had been charged with crimes allegedly committed during the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

With reporting by dpa