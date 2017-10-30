Manafort's Lawyer Calls Charges Against Him 'Ridiculous'

A lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort said that charges against his client were "ridiculous" and stressed there was "no evidence" of collusion with the Russians. Speaking after Manafort pleaded not guilty in a federal court hearing on October 30, attorney Kevin Downing said the indictment used a "novel theory" to prosecute his client under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (F.A.R.A). Manafort and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and several other financial counts involving tens of millions of dollars routed through offshore accounts as part of their political work for pro-Russia Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. They both entered "not guilty" pleas to all charges. (Reuters)