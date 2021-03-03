Notorious 'Maniac Of Skopin' In Russia Released After Serving Prison Term

A notorious convicted rapist known in Russia as the "Maniac of Skopin" has been released from prison after serving a 17-year prison term

Yulia Penkova, a spokeswoman for the Federal Penitentiary Service in the city of Saratov, said on March 3 that Viktor Mokhov left a correctional colony in the Saratov region earlier in the day.

Penkova added that Mokhov, whose crimes in 2000 shocked the country, will be under parole-like police control for another six years.

In September 2000, Mokhov and his girlfriend abducted two teenage girls in the city of Skopin in the western region of Ryazan, and kept them in a basement garage where he regularly raped them for almost four years before his arrest.

He was convicted and sentenced by the Skopin City Court in August 2005.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax