Many Dead After Shooting Spree, Explosion At School In Russia's Tatarstan

At least eight people, including a teacher and seven students, have been killed in a shooting spree that followed an explosion at School No. 175 in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.



The Interior Ministry for the republic added that 21 people had been injured in the incident, including six children who were taken to intensive care units.



The region’s interior minister said that the assault was carried out by a 19-year-old shooter, who was apprehended.



The school has more than 1,000 students.