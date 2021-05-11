At Least Nine Killed In School Shooting In Russia's Tatarstan

KAZAN, Russia -- Reports from Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, say a shooting spree and an explosion at a school has left at least nine people dead, including a teacher and eight students.

Media reports say a blast rocked School No. 175 on May 11 before at least two people opened fire.

One of the attackers was reportedly shot dead by police, while at least another one remains inside the school, holding a number of hostages.

Some reports said that one attacker, described as a teenager, was apprehended.

The area was cordoned off by law enforcement and students and teachers were being evacuated through the windows.

The school has more than 1,000 students.

With reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti