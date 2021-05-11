Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

At Least Nine Killed In School Shooting In Russia's Tatarstan

The area was cordoned off by law enforcement and students and teachers were being evacuated through the windows.

KAZAN, Russia -- Reports from Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, say a shooting spree and an explosion at a school has left at least nine people dead, including a teacher and eight students.

Media reports say a blast rocked School No. 175 on May 11 before at least two people opened fire.

One of the attackers was reportedly shot dead by police, while at least another one remains inside the school, holding a number of hostages.

Some reports said that one attacker, described as a teenager, was apprehended.

Many Dead After Shooting Spree, Explosion At School In Russia's Tatarstan
Photo Gallery:

Many Dead After Shooting Spree, Explosion At School In Russia's Tatarstan

At least eight people, including a teacher and seven students, have been killed in a shooting spree that followed an explosion at a school in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.

The area was cordoned off by law enforcement and students and teachers were being evacuated through the windows.

The school has more than 1,000 students.

With reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG