Shooter Kills One, Wounds Three In Russian Far East College

One person was killed and three wounded on November 14 when a student opened fire at a college in the Amur region's capital city of Blagoveshchensk in Russia's Far East, TASS and local regional media reported.

When the police arrived and surrounded the Amur College of Construction and Utilities, the armed 19-year-old student fired at them from the second floor with a hunting rifle. They returned fire.

The student apparently killed himself with the rifle, which was registered in his name, according to preliminary information.

The wounded, aged 17, 19, and 20, were taken to the hospital where two of them underwent surgery.

Video posted by local media show one student lying on his stomach in a pool of blood inside a classroom and a woman holding a paper towel over what appears to be a gunshot wound to stop the bleeding.

Witnesses told the local media that the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. local time after the student was told to leave a lecture hall after coming late.

He then started firing at the students.

There have been several attacks recently in schools in Russia, as well as a gun-and-bomb attack on a college in Russian-controlled Crimea in which authorities say an 18-year-old killed 20 people in October 2018 before fatally shooting himself.

In April, a court in the Urals city of Perm sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of a knife attack at his school that left 12 people hospitalized in January 2018.

Also in January 2018, a ninth-grader attacked fellow students with an ax and other weapons in the Siberian region of Buryatia.

In 2017, a teenager in the Russian region of Bashkortostan entered his school and stabbed a female student and a teacher before setting a classroom on fire. Another girl sustained serious injuries when she fled by jumping from a second-story window.

With reporting by Amurskaya Pravda, Amur Info, Izvestia, REN TV, RIA Novosti, and TASS