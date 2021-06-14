Parents Of U.S. Ex-Marine Jailed In Russia Hope To See Their Son Released Soon

The parents of a former U.S. Marine imprisoned in Russia for allegedly assaulting two police officers say they hope to see their son released soon.

Joey and Paula Reed, the parents of Trevor Reed, made the comments after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to discuss a possible prisoner exchange when he meets on June 16 with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The couple told CNN in an interview broadcast on June 14 that they hope the upcoming Biden-Putin summit in Geneva will lead to their son's release.

Reed, 29, has already served two years of his nine-year prison term and was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was convicted in July 2020 for assaulting two police officers, which the former U.S. Marine denies. The U.S. government has questioned the fairness of the judicial proceedings.

When asked in an interview aired by NBC on June 14 whether he was ready to discuss a possible exchange of prisoners with Biden, the Russian leader answered "Yes, yes."

Reed’s parents also expressed hope that another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, and other U.S. citizens imprisoned in Russia would be released following the summit.

The 50-year-old Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges following a trial that was condemned by the United States as a "mockery of justice.”

The United States has been pushing Russia to release Whelan and Reed.

With reporting by CNN, NBC, RIA Novosti, and Interfax