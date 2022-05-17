Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian Troops Evacuated From Mariupol, Yielding Strategic City To Russia

After enduring 82 days of bombardment an estimated 264 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. Hundreds of troops and civilians had been holed up for weeks in underground bunkers in the sprawling industrial complex enduring fierce bombardment.

The defeat ends the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war, leaving behind the shattered port city of Mariupol and a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A convoy of Kremlin-backed separatists escorts buses transporting Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol late on May 16. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said 53 badly wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital in separatist-held Novoazovsk, while another 211 were evacuated through a humanitarian corridor to another site.
1 A convoy of Kremlin-backed separatists escorts buses transporting Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol late on May 16. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said 53 badly wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital in separatist-held Novoazovsk, while another 211 were evacuated through a humanitarian corridor to another site.
In his nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian military and intelligence negotiators as well as the Red Cross and the United Nations orchestrated the evacuation. &quot;Ukraine needs its heroes alive,&quot; Zelenskiy said.
2 In his nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian military and intelligence negotiators as well as the Red Cross and the United Nations orchestrated the evacuation. "Ukraine needs its heroes alive," Zelenskiy said.
A separatist soldier watches as a bus carrying Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrives in Novoazovsk on May 16.
3 A separatist soldier watches as a bus carrying Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrives in Novoazovsk on May 16.
Separatist troops stand guard as buses carrying wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol arrive in Novoazovsk.
4 Separatist troops stand guard as buses carrying wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol arrive in Novoazovsk.
A wounded Ukrainian soldier from Azovstal arrives in Novoazovsk, where he is to receive treatment for his injuries.
5 A wounded Ukrainian soldier from Azovstal arrives in Novoazovsk, where he is to receive treatment for his injuries.
A separatist fighter stands guard over a bus&nbsp;carrying wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol.&nbsp;
6 A separatist fighter stands guard over a bus carrying wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol. 
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol arrive in Novoazovsk under separatist military escort.&nbsp;There was no word on whether the wounded would be considered prisoners of war.
7 Wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol arrive in Novoazovsk under separatist military escort. There was no word on whether the wounded would be considered prisoners of war.
The Ukrainian military&#39;s General Staff said some fighters remained trapped at Azovstal and efforts to rescue them were ongoing.
8 The Ukrainian military's General Staff said some fighters remained trapped at Azovstal and efforts to rescue them were ongoing.
A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian soldiers being checked by separatist troops after being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant.
9 A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian soldiers being checked by separatist troops after being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant.
A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows a wounded Ukrainian soldier receiving treatment in a bus after being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant.
10 A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows a wounded Ukrainian soldier receiving treatment in a bus after being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant.
A video released from the Russian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian servicemen waiting in a bus after being evacuated.&nbsp;The Ukrainian government said it was continuing efforts to complete the evacuation of its fighters from the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout in the southern city of Mariupol, after around 260 soldiers, some of them wounded, were able to get out of the sprawling complex.
11 A video released from the Russian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian servicemen waiting in a bus after being evacuated. The Ukrainian government said it was continuing efforts to complete the evacuation of its fighters from the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout in the southern city of Mariupol, after around 260 soldiers, some of them wounded, were able to get out of the sprawling complex.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG