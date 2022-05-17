After enduring 82 days of bombardment an estimated 264 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. Hundreds of troops and civilians had been holed up for weeks in underground bunkers in the sprawling industrial complex enduring fierce bombardment.
The defeat ends the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war, leaving behind the shattered port city of Mariupol and a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian Troops Evacuated From Mariupol, Yielding Strategic City To Russia
After enduring 82 days of bombardment an estimated 264 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. Hundreds of troops and civilians had been holed up for weeks in underground bunkers in the sprawling industrial complex enduring fierce bombardment.