Heavy Fighting Continues In Mariupol, Biden Warns Russia On Chemical Weapons

Ukrainian military leaders expect more heavy shelling by Russian forces of key infrastructure and civilian targets as U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated his warning that Moscow may be considering using chemical weapons as its unprovoked offensive stalls on the ground.

More than four weeks into Russia's war on Ukraine, the key port city of Mariupol remains the most contentious battleground as Ukrainian defenders battled on March 22 to stave off the deadly onslaught.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains defiant, rejecting a Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol, saying Ukraine could never give up the strategic port, or other cities, including Kharkiv and Kyiv.

"Ukraine cannot fulfill Russian ultimatums. We should be destroyed first, then their ultimatum would be fulfilled," he said late on March 21, adding that the Russians wanted Ukraine to "hand over" major cities, but that neither the Ukrainian people "or me, as president, can do this."

The two sides have been holding talks via video links to come up with a formulation for a cease-fire, and Zelenskiy continues to insist on the need to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in any format" to end the fighting.

"I believe that without this meeting, it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," said Zelenskiy, who added that any compromises made in talks with Russians would be put before the Ukrainian people in a referendum.

Zelenskiy is scheduled to give a video address to Italy's parliament on March 22. The Ukrainian leader has given similar speeches to lawmakers in several other countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Israel, to plead his case for more assistance in battling Russian troops.

For the past two weeks, Russia has attempted to encircle the besieged city of Mariupol, an important port on the Sea of Azov. Taking control of the city would give it a land link between Crimea -- which Moscow seized in 2014 -- and territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Residents of Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war broke out, have for the past two weeks been trapped without basic supplies, such as water, food, and fuel.

At least 2,300 people have died in Mariupol, some buried in mass graves, authorities say.

Russia has stepped up its attacks in recent days, with many targets such as hospitals, apartment buildings, and civic buildings such as theaters being destroyed by seemingly indiscriminate bombings.

The U.S. military on March 21 accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in their bloody invasion of Ukraine, while Biden told a group of U.S. business leaders on March 21 that Russia's actions were that of a country encountering far more resistance than expected.

"His back is against the wall," said Biden of Putin, adding thatMoscow would face "severe" consequences if it were to use chemical weapons.

Amid expectations of further air strikes against the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko implemented a new 35-hour curfew that took force at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT/UTC) on March 21.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

NATO, the United States, and most other Western allies have said they will not send troops to Ukraine, but instead have launched a series of crippling sanctions on Russia's economy and those around Putin.

Poland and the Baltic states are now pushing for even tougher sanctions, including an EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports. However, Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and some other EU member states are resisting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance.

Russia has denied targeting civilians despite widespread evidence of deadly attacks on nonmilitary sites.

Observers have speculated that Russian military momentum has been stopped by Ukrainian forces in many parts of the country and that the sides could be heading for a long, protracted stalemate in the war.

The UN migration agency said on March 21 that nearly 6.5 million people had been displaced in Ukraine as a direct result of the war, exceeding its worst forecasts.

About 3.5 million have fled across Ukraine's borders to neighboring countries, the UN estimates, with the bulk of them arriving in NATO and European Union member Poland.

With reporting by AP and Reuters