Mariupol Worse Than WWII Siege Of Leningrad, Says Ukrainian Holocaust Survivor

An 87-year-old Ukrainian woman who survived the Holocaust and Nazi siege of Leningrad says the destruction of Mariupol by Russian forces is worse than what she experienced during World War II. Elvira Borts and her 94-year-old husband endured a month of constant shelling before being able to escape the besieged Ukrainian port city. Borts' interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service was the last story produced by journalist Vira Hyrych before she was killed in an April 28 Russian missile strike on her apartment building in Kyiv.