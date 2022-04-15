Mariupol Women's Soccer Team Escapes Besieged Ukrainian City

After sheltering in a basement for nearly three weeks, several players from a women's soccer team in Mariupol managed to escape their besieged city, which has been reduced to ruins by Russian forces. The head of Mariuopolchanka FC told Current Time that all of the players have managed to get out, finding refuge in western Ukraine and abroad. But many women were also forcefully evacuated to Russia. The players dream of peace and of one day reuniting their scattered squad.