Mass Grave Believed To Contain Bosniak Remains Found In Search Of Hills Near Sarajevo

Bosnia’s prosecutor's office says it believes a mass grave has been located near the capital of Sarajevo that likely holds the remains of Bosnian Muslims killed during the country's 1992-95 civil war.



Bones and pieces of clothing were discovered at the site on Mount Igman, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on June 5.



“After surveying the terrain, we saw a suspicious site on an inaccessible field, and human remains were found in the ground at about a meter’s depth," the statement said.



It added that it believes the remains are those of Bosniaks who lived in the Donji Hadzici area before they went missing in 1992.



Almost 7,000 people are still unaccounted for from the Bosnian war, which killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.