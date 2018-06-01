Mass Protests Over Murder Verdict Prompt Georgia's Top Prosecutor To Quit

Georgia's chief prosecutor Irakli Shotadze has resigned after thousands of people gathered in Tbilisi to protest what they said was political influence in the trial of teens allegedly involved in the stabbing death of two teenage boys in a brawl in December.

The protests began late on May 31 after a Tbilisi court failed to find anyone guilty for the killing of one of the teens, and ordered a reduction in charges for a participant in the brawl whose father previously served in the general prosecutor's office.

"I'm leaving my position and hope that justice will prevail," Shotadze said in a statement posted on the chief prosecutor's website.

Following Shotadze's resignation, several thousand protestors gathered in front of the parliament where they demanded the resignation of the entire government.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili refused to step down, but ordered a new probe into the killings.

"I have always stood and will stand with the people," he said, adding he had gone out to meet with the crowd and had spoken with the father of one of the murdered boys.

Kvirikashvili said the interior minister would lead a new, more thorough probe and that parliament would convene in a special session as soon as possible to appoint members of an investigative commission.

The protests centered on the trial of suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Davit Saralidze and Levan Dadunashvili, both aged 16, who were killed in a brawl between students from two different schools.

Two other teenage boys were put on trial for the murder, and one of the suspects on May 31 was found guilty of killing Dadunashvili, while the second was convicted only of attempting to murder Saralidze.

Protesters took issue with the court's move to acquit the two suspects on one charge -- of taking part in a murder with other people -- as well as the reduction in charges against the second suspect, who media said has a politically connected father.

Demonstrators carrying posters that read "Don't kill!" marched from the chief prosecutor's office to the Georgian parliament. Russian news agency Interfax reported that protests in sympathy also occurred in other Georgian cities.

Zaza Saralidze, the father of one of the murdered teens, led the protests and has insisted that people other than the two suspects who were put on trial were responsible for his son's death.

"The investigation lasted six months, but today under the court ruling, the murderers of my son were not identified. And all of this because sons of influential persons, who are being covered up by the prosecution service, are killers," Saralidze told reporters covering the protests.

"Shotadze's resignation is not enough," Saralidze said. "Other [prosecutors] should resign and all of them should be brought to trial."

Hours after the start of the protest, protesters upped their demands and called for the resignation of the entire government.

"The system should be destroyed!" said Zviad Kuprava, one of the protesters, addressing the crowd.

The demands prompted Kvirikashvil to say he would return the murder case to the interior ministry for further investigation and an opposition-led parliamentary commission would be set up to monitor the process.

"I'd like to give guarantees to the parents of the killed boys that they will have access to any information during the investigation," Kvirikashvili said in a statement from his office after protesters refused to listen to him and threw bottles at him at the rally.

Kvirikashvili said he, too, was ready to resign, if necessary, but did not see the need to do so at the moment.

"As soon as I'm sure that my resignation will be useful to the country, I will not think for a second," the premier said.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, RIA Novosti, RFE/RL's Georgian Service, and Interfax

