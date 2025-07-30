Massive Earthquake Off Russia’s Far East Coast Sparks Tsunami Warning Around Pacific

A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East on July 30, sparking tsunami warnings and evacuations around the Pacific Ocean.

Local authorities in Kamchatka reported damage to infrastructure, including power outages in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the Russian region. Coastal communities, such as Severo-Kurilsk, were evacuated due to tsunami threats.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 19.3 km, with its epicenter located 119 km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 residents.

Initially estimated at magnitude 8.0, the quake’s strength was later revised upward to 8.8. Shortly afterward, a powerful aftershock measuring magnitude 6.9 rattled the region.

The tsunami warnings stretched as far south at the Galapagos Islands off the South American coast, as well as the entire Pacific coast of the United States.

Authorities in Japan evacuated properties at beaches through the country's northern islands, while the outer reaches of Hawaii were already reporting waves of 1.8 meters (6 feet).

In response to the disaster, the regional government declared a state of emergency in the Severo-Kurilsky district of Russia’s Sakhalin region.

About 2,700 people have been evacuated to safe areas in the Kuril Islands due to the tsunami threat following the earthquake in Kamchatka, according to Russian emergency service.

A power grid in Sakhalin was damaged by the earthquake, and electricity has been shut off, Russia's RIA news agency cited the regional governor as saying.

With reporting from Reuters