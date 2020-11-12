Massive Purple-Pink Diamond From Russia Fetches $23.6 Million At Auction

An exquisite purple-pink diamond mined in Russia, which Sotheby's described as having “unparalleled qualities,” sold for $23.6 million at an auction in Geneva.

Sotheby's had estimated the flawless 14.83-carat diamond, which it said was the largest purple-pink diamond to ever appear at auction, would sell for between $23 million and $38 million at the November 11 bidding.

The final hammer price was $21 million, plus commission. It was bought by a telephone bidder who chose to remain anonymous, Sotheby's said.

The rare diamond is named The Spirit Of The Rose after Vaslav Nijinsky’s ballet, Le Spectre de la rose, the most famous ballet performed by the Ballets Russes.

The rough diamond was unearthed by Alrosa, the world’s top diamond miner, in the Republic of Yakutia in the northeast of Russia in July 2017.

It took an entire year for Alrosa experts to cut and polish the diamond.

"The diamond’s character and immense presence is further enhanced by its perfect cut and oval shape. The numerous facets and shades of pink dance in front of your eyes in a mesmerizing way,” said Gary Schuler, the worldwide chairman of Sotheby’s jewelry division.

“It is a natural wonder, steeped in Russia’s century-long diamond tradition and cultural heritage,” he said.

