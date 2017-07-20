U.S. Senator McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

U.S. Senator John McCain, a prominent hawk and powerful chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his doctors said on July 19.

The doctors said that McCain, 80, has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.

The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, the doctors said.

McCain has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.

The doctors said McCain is recovering from his surgery "amazingly well" and his underlying health is excellent.

McCain was the U.S. Republican party's presidential nominee in 2008 and is a longstanding hawk on matters involving the U.S. military and Russia.

A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters