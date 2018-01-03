McMaster Says Russia Uses 'Implausible Deniability' On Election Meddling

U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster said that the United States must "pull the curtain back" on "insidious" Russian election meddling and other cases of Moscow's "destabilizing behavior." In a wide-ranging interview with VOA contributor Greta Van Susteren on January 2, McMaster discussed the Trump administration's views of Russia's activities in Ukraine, western Europe and Syria, and Moscow's relationship with North Korea and Iran. (VOA)