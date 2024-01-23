The number of measles cases soared in Europe in 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on January 23 as it called for urgent vaccination efforts to halt the spread.

Some 41 countries out of 53 that the WHO includes in its Europe region reported the infectious disease. There were 42,200 cases in 2023, up from 941 in 2022.

Russia and Kazakhstan fared the worst, with about 10,000 cases each from January to October last year. In Western Europe, Britain had the most cases with 183.

The WHO said there were nearly 21,000 hospitalizations and five measles-related deaths in the January-October period in the 51 countries in its European region.

New cases were reported on January 23 in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Three children at a kindergarten in Sarajevo were infected, Ademir Spahic, representative of the Health Center of Sarajevo Canton, confirmed to RFE/RL.

"All of this is the result of the anti-vaxxer lobby. I call once again on parents to vaccinate their children," Spahic said.

Vaccines against measles are part of the compulsory immunization program in Bosnia.

In the Tuzla Canton in northern Bosnia, a measles epidemic was declared on January 19. About 30 children were hospitalized.

Spahic said the competent health institutions in Sarajevo Canton will eventually decide if and when a measles epidemic should be declared.

Vaccination rates against measles slipped during the COVID-19 pandemic and the WHO says urgent vaccination efforts are now needed.

Some 1.8 million infants in the WHO's Europe region were not vaccinated against measles between 2020 and 2022.

"It is vital that all countries are prepared to rapidly detect and timely respond to measles outbreaks, which could endanger progress towards measles elimination," the WHO said.

Measles is caused by a virus and spreads easily when people breathe, cough, or sneeze. It is most common in children but can affect anyone. Symptoms often include a rash, running nose, cough, and watery eyes.

The vaccination against the disease consist of two shots, usually one at nine months of age and the second at 15-18 months. It is often given along with one for mumps and rubella.

At least 95 percent of children need to be fully vaccinated against the disease in a locality to prevent outbreaks.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AFP

