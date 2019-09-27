U.S. Special Ukraine Envoy Volker Resigns Amid Congressional Scrutiny: Reports

Kurt Volker has resigned as the special U.S. envoy to Ukraine, days after he became embroiled in a controversy over President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold military aid to Kyiv, U.S. media are reporting.



CNN and The New York Times, citing unnamed soucres, on September 27 separately reported that Volker was stepping down.



There was no official confirmation, and Volker did not immediately respond to an e-mail request for comment by RFE/RL.



Volker's name was mentioned in a whistle-blower complaint expressing alarm over Trump's dealings with Ukraine and the decision to hold up military aid to Kyiv, which has been battling Russia-backed separatists in the eastern portion of the country since 2014.



Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives said it was issuing a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to hand over documents pertaining to the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has become the heart of the probe.



The House said it was also looking to speak with five State Department senior officials, including Volker.

Based on reporting by CNN and The New York Times