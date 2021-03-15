Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Georgia

Medical Workers Prioritized As Georgia Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Medical Workers Prioritized As Georgia Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Embed
Medical Workers Prioritized As Georgia Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:57 0:00

Medical workers in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the country began its COVID-19 vaccination rollout on March 15. After being inoculated, the deputy director of Georgia’s national center for disease control, Paata Imnadze, expressed confidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. The rollout extends to several other Georgian cities, with 29 vaccination centers already open and another 58 set to open in the coming days.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG