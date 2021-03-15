Medical Workers Prioritized As Georgia Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Medical workers in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the country began its COVID-19 vaccination rollout on March 15. After being inoculated, the deputy director of Georgia’s national center for disease control, Paata Imnadze, expressed confidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. The rollout extends to several other Georgian cities, with 29 vaccination centers already open and another 58 set to open in the coming days.