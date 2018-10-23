Medvedev Says Moscow Will Ban Imports Of Some Ukrainian Products

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says Moscow is preparing sanctions that will ban imports to Russia of some Ukrainian products.

Medvedev also said on October 23 in Kaliningrad that a list is being prepared of Ukrainian citizens and companies being targeted by Moscow’s sanctions.

"The sanctions will affect many known people in Ukraine and...some certain types of goods produced in Ukraine will be banned from being imported to the Russian Federation," Medvedev said, adding that he plans to sign documents on sanctions against Ukraine in "a very short period of time."

Medvedev did not specify which Ukrainian products would be listed under Russia's import ban.

Medvedev mentioned that despite strained relations with Ukraine, Russia "remains the largest trade partner" of Ukraine, trying to stress the possible economic impact of the sanctions.

Medvedev’s statement comes a day after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree setting the stage for "special economic measures" in response to what the document called Ukraine's "unfriendly actions" against Russian citizens and companies.

In the decree signed and posted on the Kremlin website on October 22, Putin instructs the government to draft a list of Ukrainian firms and individuals to be targeted for economic sanctions

The decree also orders the government to outline the sanctions and says it can be canceled if Ukraine lifts all restrictions it has imposed against Russian citizens and companies.

Like the United States and the European Union, Kyiv has imposed sanctions on Russian tycoons, companies, and other entities in response to Moscow's seizure and illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and its support for pro-Russia armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

In June, Putin signed a law on countermeasures against the United States and other countries that have sanctions against Russia.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti