Medvedev: Serbia To Sign Trade Deal With Moscow-Led Economic Union

BELGRADE -- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visited the Serbian capital on October 19, observing a military parade and addressing a special session of the Serbian parliament.

In his address, Medvedev said he expected Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic would sign a free-trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union when she visits Moscow on October 25.

In an interview with a Serbian newspaper on October 18, Medvedev criticized the United States, accusing Washington of "striving…to dominate the whole world, including the Balkans and Europe."

Medvedev was in Serbia to help mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade during World War II.

He held meetings with Brnabic and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

With reporting by TASS