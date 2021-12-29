Haunting Photos From Memorial's Archive Of Tragedy

Some of the photos compiled over decades of work by Russia's Memorial International, which was ordered to be "liquidated" by the country Supreme Court on December 28.

This haunting 1990 photo of human remains near a Soviet labor camp is one of more than 800 images published online by Memorial International, an organization dedicated to preserving the memory of the countless innocents who were repressed during the Soviet era. On December 28, Russia's Supreme Court ordered the closure of Memorial International, citing its alleged failure to mark several social media posts with an official "foreign agent" status. Authorities in 2016 flagged Memorial for receiving funding from abroad. The ruling caused widespread anger within Russia over what many see as an attempt to silence those who speak out about the atrocities carried out during their country's Soviet past.

The photo archive began at the inception of Memorial in 1989 when victims of the Soviet regime and their relatives began to donate images to the organization. The stated goal of the archive is to “preserve the memory of the tragic pages in the history of our country, to collect historical evidence of the state terror and its victims, the resistance to the regime, and the difficult everyday life of the Soviet people.”