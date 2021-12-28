In Blow To Russia's Civil Society, Supreme Court Orders Closure Of Memorial International

MOSCOW -- Russia's Supreme Court has ordered the closure of Memorial International, one of the country’s oldest and most respected human rights organizations, in what critics say is a systematic attempt by the government to suppress civil society institutions.

"Russian Supreme Court liquidated Memorial International," the Memorial Human Rights Center said in a tweet on December 28 after a court hearing.

Yan Rachinsky, Memorial's chairman of the board, said the decision would be appealed and that the organization's work would not stop since parts of it are not legal entities.

Dozens of people were at the court building in support of Memorial, which was launched shortly before the Soviet collapse in part to document Soviet repression. In the decades since, it has produced hallmark indicators of the rights situation and documented historical and ongoing injustices.

The case was initiated by prosecutors under the controversial "foreign agent" law, which increasingly is being used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.

In announcing the decision, Judge Alla Nazarova said Memorial International breached its designation as a "foreign agent" by not marking all of its publications with the label as required by law.

Rights activists say there are no legal grounds to liquidate the organization, which also has been devoted since the late 1980s to promoting human rights in Russia and the former Soviet republics. They say the demand by the Prosecutor-General Office to shut down Memorial International is "a politically motivated decision."

The Interfax news agency quoted a lawyer for the group as saying that it would appeal, both in Russia and at the European Court of Human Rights.

Memorial is among several news outlets and rights organizations to have been labeled foreign agents in what is seen as a historic crackdown on civil society and critics of the government.

Russia’s so-called "foreign agent" legislation was adopted in 2012 and has been modified repeatedly.

It requires nongovernmental organizations that receive foreign assistance, and that the government deems to be engaged in political activity, to be registered, to identify themselves as “foreign agents,” and to submit to audits.

With reporting by Interfax and Reuters