Germany's Merkel Set To Visit U.S. As Trump's Iran Deadline Nears

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump in the coming weeks, the White House says.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley confirmed on April 5 that the Merkel visit was "upcoming" but was unable to provide details.



However, a senior U.S. official told the Reuters news agency that the visit was scheduled for April 27.

French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to meet with Trump in Washington three days before Merkel’s visit.

The meetings would come shortly before a May 12 deadline that Trump has set for adjustments to the 2015 nuclear deal signed by the United States and other world powers with Iran. Germany, France, and other signatories have urged the United States to remain in the pact.

The deal provided Tehran with relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Trump has said Tehran is violating the "spirit" of the accord by continuing to fire ballistic missiles and by supporting militants in the region.

Also likely to be discussed with the European leaders are planned steel and aluminum tariffs announced by the U.S. administration.

Exemptions granted to the European Union from the U.S. import duties are scheduled to expire shortly after the visits.

