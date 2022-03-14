News
Australia, Netherlands File Joint Case Against Russia Over MH17 Downing
Australia and the Netherlands have launched joint legal proceedings at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Russia over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.
In separate statements released on March 14, the governments of the two countries claimed Russia was responsible under international law for a missile strike that brought down the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur passenger flight over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.
"Today’s joint action by Australia and the Netherlands is a major step forward in both countries’ fight for truth, justice, and accountability for this horrific act of violence, which claimed the lives of 298 victims, 38 of whom called Australia home," the Australian government statement said.
In its statement, the Dutch government said Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine was not connected to the launching of the case, but added that the current events "underscore the vital importance" of ensuring justice is served.
"The government will continue to do everything in its power to call Russia to account for the downing of flight MH17 and to uphold the international legal order," Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.
"We cannot and will not allow the death of 298 people, including 196 Dutch nationals, to go unanswered," it added.
Despite compelling evidence, Russia denies providing military assistance to separatist forces in parts of eastern Ukraine that have waged war against Kyiv since April 2014. More than 13,200 people have been killed in the conflict.
In 2016, an international Joint Investigation Team (JIT) determined that MH17 was shot down by a Buk anti-aircraft system that had been brought to Ukraine from Russia the same day and which returned to Russia -- minus one missile -- after the jet was shot down.
The JIT later determined that the Buk had been provided by the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade based in Kursk.
Since 2020, four people -- three Russians and a Ukrainian -- have been on trial in absentia in the Netherlands for their alleged roles in the MH17 downing. Dutch prosecutors in December asked the court to hand down life sentences to all the defendants.
Kazakh Officials Give Contradicting Death Tolls From January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh officials have given contradicting death tolls from the anti-government protests in January that led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the country's political scene.
Prosecutor-General Berik Asylov said on March 14 that 230 people, including 19 police officers, died during the unrest in early January that was violently dispersed by law enforcement and armed forces.
According to Asylov, 139 people were killed in the country's largest city, Almaty, where the violence was the worst.
However, Ombudswoman Elvira Azimova said at a parliament session on March 14 that the number of people killed during the unrest was 238.
She later told RFE/RL that the figure she gave included those who died in police custody after they were detained, some wounded, following the unrest.
Kazakh officials said earlier that 227 people died in the violence.
Thousands of people were detained after the protests, which President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which the authorities have provided no evidence.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled Central Asian country's western Manghystau region on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to widespread protests.
Human rights groups say the number killed was much higher than any of the figures provided by officials. The groups provided evidence showing that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
There also were reports that people in custody were tortured by the police.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said on March 2 that 62 people arrested over the deadly unrest had been sentenced to various prison terms.
Pregnant Woman Injured In Shelling Of Ukrainian Maternity Hospital Dies Along With Her Baby
KYIV -- A pregnant women who was injured last week in an air strike on a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has died along with her unborn child.
The woman was in the maternity ward of the hospital when Russian forces shelled it, and she was pictured in a widely distributed photograph being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher holding her swollen belly.
Her death was confirmed by local surgeon Timur Marin, according to the Associated Press. It also was reported on Facebook by a journalist with Voice of America and the photographer who took the photo.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to another hospital after the maternity hospital was shelled. Marin said that the explosion shattered her pelvis and tore off her thigh. Doctors performed a Caesarean section, but the child "showed no signs of life," he said. Doctors tried to resuscitate the mother but could not save her.
Another woman, Marianna Podhurska, who was also photographed during the shelling of the Mariupol maternity hospital, gave birth to a baby girl on March 10.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on March 10 that the Russian military had launched an air strike on the hospital, saying it had “long been seized by the Azov Battalion and other radicals."
The Azov Battalion is a notorious militia that played a key role in defending Mariupol in the early days of the war in eastern Ukraine. It was kicked off of Facebook three years ago for its neo-Nazi rhetoric but was later formally incorporated into the official National Guard.
A few hours after Lavrov's comment, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Army did not strike the hospital.
Ukraine and Western countries strongly condemned the air strike on March 9, which killed three people, including one child, and injured about two dozen, according to the Mariupol City Council.
Fighting, shelling, and air strikes continued in Mariupol and in various regions of the country on March 14.
Local authorities in a district in northern Kyiv said an artillery shell hit a nine-story residential building, killing two people.
Ukrainian authorities reported that a rocket was shot down over Kyiv and its fragments fell in a residential area, killing more people on the ground.
Residential buildings were destroyed during an air strike in one of the villages of the Zhytomyr region. In Rovno, a Russian air strike disabled a TV tower.
Russian troops and detachments of Russian-backed forces in the Luhansk region are also carrying out operations.
Russian media and representatives of separatist entities in Donetsk blamed Ukrainian forces for a missile attack on the center of Donetsk.
Photos and videos of the alleged impact site have shown the bodies of people killed. Donetsk representatives claim about 20 civilians were killed, but there has been no independent confirmation of the figure.
The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the shelling.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Borrell Says North Macedonia's EU Accession Process Should Start As Soon As Possible
The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should start formal accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible to enhance the security and defense of the Balkans as concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create volatility throughout the region.
Speaking at a news conference in Skopje on March 14, Borrell said that Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last month was a moment to "reinvigorate the enlargement process" of the EU.
Borrell added that the bloc will continue discussions with Bulgaria to defuse tensions between the two neighbors that have threatened to stall Skopje’s bid for European integration.
The two countries have sparred for decades over language and historical issues. The row peaked in 2020 when EU member Bulgaria vetoed the start of membership talks with North Macedonia. Sofia argues that North Macedonia has failed to honor agreements it made in a 2017 bilateral friendship treaty.
Bulgaria has also called on North Macedonia to end purported "discrimination" against its ethnic-Bulgarian minority, to eradicate "hate speech" in the media, and to make changes to the country's history textbooks.
Skopje previously had to settle another long-running historical dispute over the use of the name "Macedonia" with its southern neighbor, Greece. Under that settlement, Skopje agreed to change the name of the country from Macedonia to North Macedonia.
Chernobyl Without Power Again After Russian Forces Damage High-Voltage Line, Ukrainian Energy Company Says
KYIV -- The Chernobyl nuclear plant has lost power again after Russian forces damaged a high-voltage power line to the plant for the second time, Ukraine's national energy company, Ukrenergo, said on March 14.
The damage occurred not long after electricity supplies had been restored to the facility by a Ukrenergo crew after the line was damaged the first time.
The company said in a statement that the line, which also supplies power to the town of Slavutych, was damaged again by Russian forces after the Ukrenergo repair crew fixed it.
The decommissioned power plant, the site of one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, was fully cut off from the electrical grid last week and the plant lost power after the line was cut the first time.
That outage put at risk some 20 tons of waste that must be constantly cooled to stop radiation leaking from the plant, which lies some 100 kilometers from Kyiv.
Ukrenergo did not say if all external power supply to the plant had been lost as a result of the most recent damage but demanded access to the area to carry out repairs.
Emergency diesel generators were turned on after the emergency shutdown last week to power systems that are important for safety.
Ukrenergo emphasized that Chernobyl “is an important facility that cannot be left without a reliable energy supply." The power supply for the residents of Slavutych also depends on the power line to the plant.
Russian forces occupied the still-radioactive site soon after invading Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting AFP and Reuters
Research Study Shows Jump In European Arms Imports Amid Deteriorating Russia Ties
Europe led the world in the growth of arms imports over the past five years and will likely continue to do so as countries build up weapons stocks in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a study published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The study, released on March 14, showed a 4.6 percent drop in total global international arms transfers in the period from 2017 to 2021 compared with the previous five-year period, while imports by Europe jumped 19 percent.
"The severe deterioration in relations between most European states and Russia was an important driver of growth in European arms imports, especially for states that cannot meet all their requirements through their national arms industries," said Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher with SIPRI's arms transfers programs.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after months of building up tens of thousands of troops along the border. The moves have already prompted European countries such as Germany, Denmark, and Sweden to announce plans to hike military spending.
Other countries, especially those on NATO's eastern flank, are expected to follow suit as the security alliance beefs up its forces amid the war. Ukraine borders several NATO countries.
SIPRI said that the United States was the world's largest arms exporter, with a 39 percent share of the market, more than double second-placed Russia, which had a 19 percent share.
Arms exports by the United States in 2017-21, compared with the previous five-year period, were also more than double those of Russia, with the Middle East accounting for 43 percent of all U.S. arms transfers.
Analysts expect Russian exports of arms will fall further in the coming years as a result of crippling sanctions imposed on it over the war.
Iranian Foreign Minister To Meet Russian Officials In Moscow On Nuclear Deal
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will head to Moscow on March 15 for discussions on the Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
The announcement comes days after France, Britain, and Germany warned of a risk that talks on an almost-completed revived nuclear deal could collapse over Russia’s demands to have its trade with Iran guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Negotiations on renewing the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, which have been taking place in Vienna, stalled after Russia presented its new demands earlier this month. Until then the talks between Iran and major powers were close to renewing the agreement on regulating Iran's nuclear program.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on March 14 that Amir-Abdollahian will "go to Moscow on Tuesday."
He said negotiators were “not at a point of announcing an agreement now since there are some important open issues that need to be decided upon by Washington." He said as soon as those decisions are made, negotiators would “be able to return to Vienna and reach a final agreement."
Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said on Twitter on March 14 that Tehran will stay in the talks until a "strong agreement that meets all our legal and logical demands" is reached.
The negotiations were halted after Russia on March 5 demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has dismissed Russia’s demands as "irrelevant" to the nuclear negotiations, which have been taking place between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia, with the United States taking part indirectly.
The deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but Washington unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and imposed tough economic sanctions, including on oil exports.
Tensions in the region increased on March 13 when Iran attacked Iraq's northern city of Irbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the rocket attack targeting the U.S. consulate's new building and a residential area. The attack caused only material damage and injured one civilian, the Kurdish Interior Ministry said on March 13.
The IRGC's statement claiming responsibility said it was against Israeli "strategic centers" in Irbil, Iran's state media reported.
A Kurdish spokesperson for the regional authorities said that the attack only targeted civilian residential areas, not sites belonging to foreign countries, and called on the international community to investigate.
Tehran had warned Iraqi authorities many times that its territory should not be used by third parties to conduct attacks against Iran, Khatibzadeh said on March 14.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukrainian Negotiator Sees 'Difficult Discussion' With Russia As Latest Talks Get Under Way
A fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia has started in what Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said would be a "difficult discussion" as the two sides negotiate an end to Moscow's unprovoked invasion.
"The fourth round of negotiations. On peace, a cease-fire, an immediate troop pullout and security guarantees. A difficult discussion is ahead," Podolyak, Ukraine's lead negotiator in the talks, said in a tweet as the talks started on March 14.
“Although Russia realizes the nonsense of its aggressive actions, it still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against peaceful [Ukrainian] cities is the right strategy,” he added.
The discussions, which are being held via video link after three previous in-person meetings, come as Russia intensifies strikes across Ukraine.
The diplomatic efforts have raised hopes that Moscow might open the way for more civilians to evacuate even as Russian forces keep up their pressure on the capital and other major cities.
Previous talks have not led to major breakthroughs or a solution for getting aid or evacuation convoys to the strategic city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of people faced extreme shortages of food, water, and medicine.
A Russian delegate to the talks, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency as saying the previous discussions had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.
Ukrainian and European leaders have pushed for Russia to grant safe passage to civilians trapped by fighting. Ukrainian authorities said on March 13 that more than 10 humanitarian corridors were set to open, including to Mariupol, but such promises have repeatedly crumbled.
“Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report in the evening,” President Zelenskiy said in a new video address on March 14.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said suffering in Mariupol was “simply immense” and that the bodies of civilians and combatants remain trapped under the rubble or “lying in the open where they fell.”
The fight for Mariupol is crucial because it lies in an area that could help Russia establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
The fighting near the Ukrainian capital included Russian forces firing artillery on suburbs northwest of Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for the invasion, as well as points east of the city, according to a Kyiv regional administration chief, Oleksiy Kuleba, speaking on Ukrainian television.
Kuleba said a member of the town council for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there and shells fell on the towns of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel.
Russian fighters also fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, which is less than 150 kilometers north of Romania and 250 kilometers from Hungary.
U.S. President Joe Biden is sending his national-security adviser to Rome to meet with a Chinese official over worries that Beijing is amplifying Russian disinformation and may help Moscow evade Western economic sanctions.
Jake Sullivan is due to meet with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, on March 14. Sullivan has warned that Beijing would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sanctions.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, also discussed diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's invasion, the State Department said.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken spoke by phone with Kuleba on March 13 “to offer continued support to the people and government of Ukraine and to condemn the Russian Federation’s ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities, which have caused increasing civilian deaths.”
They also discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice,” and Blinken “reiterated the United States’ steadfast solidarity with Ukraine in defense against the Kremlin’s continued brutal aggression.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Suspends Talks With Regional Rival Saudi After Mass Executions
Iran has unilaterally suspended talks aimed at defusing longstanding tensions with regional rival Saudi Arabia, Iranian state media reported on March 13.
The media reports didn’t give a reason for Tehran’s decision, but it came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades.
Activists said, 41 of them were Shi'ite Muslims from the eastern Qatif region, which has historically been a flash point between the Sunni-dominated government and minority Shi'ites.
Riyadh severed ties with Iran in 2016, after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.
Shi’ite-led Iran and Sunni-controlled Saudi Arabia, which are locked in proxy conflicts around the region, started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions and restore ties.
The two countries have held four rounds of talks in Iraq since April, and a new round was expected on March 16.
There was no immediate comment from the Saudi authorities.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Kadyrov Reportedly Travels To Ukraine, Where Chechen Paramilitaries Are Fighting
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has reportedly traveled to Ukraine, where members of his feared militia force are believed to be fighting alongside regular Russian forces.
The TV channel controlled by Kadryov’s administration in Chechnya posted a video to the Telegram messaging app on March 13 saying Kadyrov was in Ukraine, though it did not give his exact whereabouts or say when the video was taken.
There was no immediate independent confirmation of the claim. Kadyrov himself has not yet confirmed on his personal social media accounts that he is in Ukraine. However, it is known that units of the Chechen National Guard were sent to the country.
In the video, Kadyrov is shown meeting with soldiers as they describe their actions. A flag with the image of Kadyrov’s father, Akhmad, can be seen in the background.
Kadyrov speaks only briefly in the video, as a soldier explains how a unit took control of an orphanage 7 kilometers from Kyiv.
“The strategy that you suggested to us turned out to be 100 percent correct,” the soldier says.
The video is captioned: "Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov together with fighters participating in a special military operation in Ukraine."
The presence of Chechen fighters in Ukraine has been widely reported, with videos and photographs documenting their presence.
Some videos have been taken by Chechen units as they either prepared to depart for Ukraine, or as they were moving within Ukraine, and reposted to Kadyrov’s personal Telegram channel.
Chechen paramilitary units are widely considered to be a formidable fighting force, having been deployed, ostensibly with government authorization, to eastern Ukraine in the past, as well as to places like Syria.
For his part, Kadyrov runs Chechnya as his own fiefdom, having been authorized by Russian officials to take control of the region in the late 2000s after his father was assassinated in a bomb blast.
Large-scale fighting in Chechnya ended years ago, and the capital, Grozny, which was devastated by Russian forces in the 2000s, has been rebuilt, with gleaming skyscrapers and landscaped boulevards.
But Kadyrov’s forces have been linked to widespread rights abuses, kidnappings, and collective punishment. Kadyrov has also overseen a brutal purge that has targeted gay men.
Kazakh Ex-President's Nephew Detained In Embezzlement Probe
Kazakhstan’s state anti-corruption agency said it has detained a nephew of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, the latest in a series of moves against his family.
Kairat Satybaldyuly, 52, was detained "on suspicion of abuse of power and embezzlement involving large sums of money," the agency said in a statement on March 13.
The statement added that investigation was under way to determine “Satybaldyuly’s possible involvement in other crimes that undermine state security.” It didn’t provide further details.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the security council, while many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests over a fuel price hike turned violent across Kazakhstan, and Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of the security council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev’s eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Aliya.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
On February 25, Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Toqaev has said publicly that he wanted Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Nazarbaev appeared in public for the first time in over two months this week as he attended a diplomatic conference in Turkey.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. 'Horrified' At Killing Of American Journalist Near Kyiv
U.S. officials say they are "horrified" that an American filmmaker in Ukraine was killed near Kyiv while documenting citizens fleeing the war.
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker and journalist was killed on March 13 when his vehicle came under fire at a checkpoint in the town of Irpin, about 10 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, local police said.
Renaud, 50, was traveling with American journalist Juan Arredondo, who was wounded and taken to a hospital in Kyiv. Kyiv regional police said that Russian troops opened fire on the car.
The U.S. State Department condemned attacks on reporters and others documenting the conflict.
“We are horrified that journalists and filmmakers -- noncombatants -- have been killed and injured in Ukraine by Kremlin forces," spokesman Ned Price tweeted. "This is yet another gruesome example of the Kremlin’s indiscriminate actions.”
Hours after the attack, Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said journalists would be denied entry to the town for their own safety.
Among other assignments, Renaud covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, political turmoil in Egypt and Libya, and extremism in Africa.
Based on reporting by AP and dpa
Pope Calls For End To 'Unacceptable Armed Aggression' In Ukraine
Pope Francis issued his toughest condemnation yet of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying on March 13 that the "unacceptable armed aggression" must stop.
Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said that the killing of children and unarmed civilians was "barbaric" and with "no valid strategic reason."
He called the besieged city of Mariupol a "martyred city" and again appealed for "truly secure humanitarian corridors" to allow residents to evacuate.
"In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!," the pope said, adding that Ukrainian cities risked "being reduced to cemeteries."
The pope has not used the word "Russia" in his condemnations of the war since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Demonstrations Inside Ukraine, Across Europe Over Russia's Unprovoked War
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Europe, including in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities of Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and Melitopol, to protest against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Waving Ukrainian flags and chanting "Fascists go home!" and "Kherson is Ukrainian," thousands of demonstrators paraded by Russian troops on March 13, the 18th day of war since Moscow launched its military offensive.
In Melitopol, people also took to the streets, prompting Russian forces to ban demonstrations and impose a curfew.
"Today is the largest rally in Kherson! In the eyes of the occupiers there is despair, they hide behind balaclavas and look away. Yes, they have weapons, but we are morally stronger," a post on a Twitter account set up for videos from the city to be posted reads.
Dissent wasn't limited to inside Ukraine.
With jailed opposition politician and Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny urging his countrymen to take to the streets, thousands across Russia shouted anti-war slogans despite a heavy police presence and threats of arrests from security officials.
"Take to the streets: we must stop the war," Navalny said in a tweet on March 13, two days after he wrote a long post on Instagram telling Russians "Mad maniac Putin will most quickly be stopped by the people of Russia now if they oppose the war."
According to OVD-Info, an NGO that monitors arrests during protests, 796 people were arrested as anti-war protests erupted in at least three dozen cities in Russia.
Almost 15,000 people have now been arrested in Russia for protesting against President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.
In the German capital of Berlin, thousands gathered at Alexanderplatz and marched to the Brandenberg Gate chanting anti-war slogans and clutching yellow and blue balloons.
Protests were also planned in other German cities, including Hamburg, Frankfurt and Leipzig.
With reporting by dpa
Second Mayor In Ukraine Said To Have Been Abducted By Invading Russian Forces
Another mayor is reported to have been kidnapped by invading Russian forces in Ukraine, triggering condemnation from the EU’s foreign policy chief.
The mayor of the southern town of Dniprorudne, Yevheniy Matvieyev, was abducted by Russian troops, Ukrainian authorities said on March 13.
"War crimes are becoming more and more systematic," the head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhya region, Oleksandr Starukh, wrote on Facebook.
Dniprorudne is a small town with nearly 20,000 inhabitants on the Dnipro River.
The mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was earlier abducted by Russians troops, triggering protests there and calls by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy for his immediate release.
On March 13, people in Melitopol were out on the streets again to demand the release of Fedorov whose abduction was documented by surveillance video showing him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers on March 11.
“The EU strongly condemns the kidnapping of the mayors of Melitopol and Dniprorudne by Russian armed forces,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a post on Twitter.
According to CNN and other media, Russian occupying forces have installed their own leader in Melitopol..
Odesa Artists Call For A No-Fly Zone
Kachatrian Sworn In As New President Of Armenia
Vahagn Khachatrian, an economist and veteran politician, pledged to spare no effort to strengthen national unity as he was sworn in as Armenia’s new president on March 13.
The inauguration ceremony took place at a special session of the Armenian parliament boycotted by its two opposition factions.
In his inaugural speech, Khachatrian acknowledged that he was assuming office at a pivotal time for Armenia amid “complicated regional and international challenges.”
“We are witnessing rapidly changing geopolitical developments as a result of which current global security systems are being transformed. Today, more than ever, we need wisdom, confidence, stability and unity,” the new Armenian president said.
Khachatrian, 62, is an economist who had served as mayor of Yerevan from 1992 to 1996 during former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s rule. He was a staunch political ally of Ter-Petrosian until agreeing to join Pashinian’s government last August.
After 2015 amendments in Armenia’s constitution transformed it into a parliamentary republic, the country’s president has largely held ceremonial powers while the prime minister is the head of the executive. Still, the president is considered to be the head of state.
Though he has no party affiliation, Khachatrian was nominated for the position by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ruling Civil Contract party after the sudden resignation in January by Armen Sarkisian, who had been the country’s president since 2018.
Civil Contract’s faction in parliament later installed Khachatrian as president in a two-round vote boycotted by the opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions.
Khachatrian quit the Ter-Petrosian-led political party before being nominated as a candidate for president who, under Armenia’s constitution, must not have any party affiliation.
Under Armenia’s constitution, the president is elected for just one term of seven years.
Sarkisian abruptly stepped down on January 23 citing a lack of power to influence policy during times of national crisis.
He had been critical of Pashinian over a number of issues, especially during the fallout from a six-week war with Azerbaijan in 2020 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that ended with a Russian-brokered peace deal.
Armenian forces lost control over large parts of the region and surrounding districts, while Azerbaijan was able to recapture territory lost in an early 1990s separatist conflict.
Sarkisian criticized being left out of negotiations to end the war and later objected when Pashinian fired Armenia's military leaders amid anti-government protests.
Khachatrian, Armenia's fifth president since it regained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is a trained economist. After his stint as Yerevan mayor, he joined the board of directors in Armeconombank.
Last year, Pashinian appointed him as minister of high-technology industry.
Polish President Says Russian Use Of Chemical Weapons In Ukraine Would Be 'Game Changer'
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a game changer and NATO would have to think seriously about how to respond.
Asked if the use of chemical weapons by Putin would be a red line for NATO, at which point it would have to get involved, Duda told BBC television on March 13: "If he uses any weapons of mass destruction then this will be a game changer in the whole thing."
"For sure, the North Atlantic Alliance and its leaders led by the United States will have to sit at the table and they will really have to think seriously what to do because then it starts to be dangerous."
His comments come after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.
"Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg told the German daily in the interview published on March 13.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say They Were Behind Rocket Attack On Irbil
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have claimed responsibility for a rocket attack that targeted the northern Iraqi city of Irbil.
A dozen ballistic missiles struck Irbil early on March 13, targeting the U.S. consulate's new building and the neighboring residential area but caused only material damage and one civilian was injured, the Kurdish Interior Ministry said.
The IRGC released a statement taking responsibility for the missile attack against Israeli "strategic centers" in Irbil, Iran's state media reported.
"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response," the IRGC said in the statement.
A U.S. official blamed Iran for the attack earlier on March 13 but did not give further details.
A Kurdish spokesperson for the regional authorities said that the attack only targeted civilian residential areas, not a foreign base and called on the international community to carry out an investigation.
Iraq’s Ministerial Council for National Security said it has requested via diplomatic channels a "frank and clear" explanation from Iran.
Iraq "awaits a stance from the Iranian political leadership that rejects aggression," the council said after a meeting to discuss the attack.
Iraq'si Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad to deliver a protest note over the attack.
The United States said the missile strike originated from Iran.
State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned it as “an outrageous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.”
He said that “no U.S. facilities were damaged, or personnel injured,” and there were “no indications the attack was directed at the United States.”
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan also said that Washington was working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities to defend itself.
U.S. forces stationed at Irbil's international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rocket and drone attacks that U.S. officials blame on Iran-aligned militia groups, but no such attacks have occurred for several months.
The attack came several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria, killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Tehran strongly condemned the attack and vowed to retaliate.
Satellite broadcast channel Kurdistan24, which is located near the U.S. consulate, went on air from their studio shortly after the attack, showing shattered glass and debris on their studio floor.
The attack also came as negotiations in Vienna to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a “pause” after Russia demanded relief from sanctions targeting Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
The top U.S. commander for the Middle East has repeatedly warned about the increasing threats of attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed militias on troops and allies in Iraq and Syria.
The Biden administration decided last July to end the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by Dec. 31, and U.S. forces gradually moved to an advisory role last year. The troops will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State extremist group.
The U.S. presence in Iraq has long been a flash point for Tehran, but tensions spiked after a January 2020 U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad airport killed a top Iranian general.
In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Al-Asad airbase, where U.S. troops were stationed. More than 100 service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in the blasts.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Russian Attack On Base Brings War In Ukraine Right To NATO's Doorstep
A Russian air strike hit a Ukrainian military base just a few kilometers from the border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people and wounding dozens more as Moscow intensifies its offensive across Ukraine, sparking angry protests across Europe.
A local official said 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in the March 13 attack on the sprawling Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a training base just 25 kilometers from the Polish border, bringing the conflict to the doorstep of the Western security alliance.
Regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, adding that some were intercepted before they hit.
While Western nations have sought to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin by imposing harsh economic sanctions and have been supplying Ukraine with weapons, the United States and its allies hope to avoid NATO being drawn into the conflict.
Britain warned that the incident marked a "significant escalation" of the conflict while White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation", said any attack on NATO territory would trigger a full response by the alliance.
President Joe Biden “has been clear, repeatedly, that the United States will work with our allies to defend every inch of NATO territory and that means every inch,” Sullivan said.
The attack highlighted the intensification of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, with heavy fighting reported in many areas across the country.
Amid the fighting, Ukrainian officials said Russia had agreed to open more than 10 humanitarian corridors on March 13, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol, where the city council said 2,187 people have been killed since the invasion started on February 24.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on March 13 that hundreds of thousands of Mariupol’s residents are “facing extreme or total shortages of basic necessities like food, water and medicine.”
“Dead bodies, of civilians and combatants, remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the open where they fell,” it said in a statement.
“In the name of humanity, this cannot continue,” Peter Maurer, president of the ICRC added in a tweet.
The United Nations said on March 13 that nearly 2.7 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries during the conflict.
The crisis prompted thousands to take to the streets in several cities in Europe, Russia, and even inside Ukraine, where people paraded past Russian soldiers in some cities waving Ukrainian flags and chanting slogans such as "Fascists Go Home!".
"Today is the largest rally in Kherson! In the eyes of the occupiers there is despair, they hide behind balaclavas and look away. Yes, they have weapons, but we are morally stronger," a post on a Twitter account set up for videos from the city to be posted reads.
In Russia, thousands of people gathered and shouted anti-war slogans despite a heavy police presence and threats of arrests from security officials.
According to OVD-Info, an NGO that monitors arrests during protests, 866 people were arrested as anti-war protests erupted in at least three dozen cities in Russia.
Almost 15,000 people have now been arrested in Russia for protesting against President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine,
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, again warned Russian forces that they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital, Kyiv, whose residents woke again to the sound of air raid sirens.
"If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of this region...and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves," Zelenskiy said on March 13.
The president, who has repeatedly appeared on social media from the capital, said some small towns no longer existed in the third week of the Russian attacks.
Despite the intense fighting, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators signaled some progress in talks to resolve the crisis on March 13.
"We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively," Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said in a video posted online.
"I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days," he said.
Leonid Slutsky, a Russian negotiator was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency that the talks had made substantial progress.
"According to my personal expectations, this progress may grow in the coming days into a joint position of both delegations, into documents for signing," Slutsky said.
Neither side said what the scope of any agreement might be.
In separate statements, Podolyak and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks were scheduled to resume by videoconference on March 14.
Three rounds of talks between the two sides in Belarus had focused mainly on humanitarian issues and led to the limited opening of some corridors for civilians to escape fighting.
Russia Deploying Members Of Notorious Ukrainian Police Unit In Occupied Regions, Official Says
Russian forces have tried to intimidate local officials working in the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and deployed officers from a notorious, now-disbanded riot police unit as part of that effort, a local administration official said.
In an interview, Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council, also described in more detail an effort by Russian officials to organize a sham independence referendum, in a pretext for formally taking over the region or simply prying it away from central government control.
Kherson, located not far from the administrative border separating Ukraine proper from the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea, became the first major Ukrainian city to be taken over by Russian forces on March 5.
Thousands of Kherson residents rallied in the city center on March 13, in an unusual public display of protest against Russian forces.
People marched through the streets chanting “Russian soldiers are fascist occupiers!” In one video posted to social media by Kherson officials, gunfire can be heard as Russian soldiers fired weapons into the air in an apparent effort to frighten marchers.
Kherson officials have reported dire conditions in the city and surrounding regions, even as residents tried to maintain some semblance of normalcy. Electricity was restored in one suburb, and repair workers were trying to patch pipelines and restore home heating gas. The city said it planned to resume classes in schools on March 14.
Speaking to Current Time on March 12, Khlan said that Russian military forces have remained on the outside of city limits, but civilian police and government officials have been sent into the city -- most likely, he said, under orders from Russia’s National Guard, a highly militarized civilian police force.
He also said that the police officers being deployed under Russian orders included former members of a feared Ukrainian riot police unit known as the “Berkut.”
The unit was notorious for violent repressions against protesters, and was blamed for most of the shooting deaths of Ukrainian civilians that occurred in February 2014, in the final days of the Maidan street protests.
The “Berkut” unit was disbanded by the government that took over after President Viktor Yanukovych fled Ukraine; many of its officers fled to Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
“Kherson is effectively under the control of the Russian National Guard. They are the so-called police. These are people from the Berkut who, after the Maidan in 2014 fled Ukraine. Now they are returning, filled with hate for Ukrainians,” he said.
“The Russians are deploying them in occupied towns to form an administration and install their so-called Russian order.,” he added.
Khlan said Russian officials appeared to be searching for pro-Ukrainian activists and lawmakers, many of whom have gone into hiding.
"They are in hiding, but they are being searched for. There have been raids. [The Russians] are looking for them in Kherson and the surrounding region. Those councilors who received telephone calls refused [to collaborate]. They refused but they were threatened. They were threatened with being shot," he said.
City councilor Ilya Karamalykov echoed those sentiments, cautioning local residents trying to get around to remember that they have to pass through Russian checkpoints.
"Keep in mind that you are seen, first as an enemy, and only then as a person who goes for potatoes,” he told Crimea.Realities, a regional news unit of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service.
“Plus, there is confirmed information that Russians go from house to house on some of their lists. And they are looking for some people. Today I was told that they were looking for Crimean Tatars.”
Khlan also said Russian officials have indicated to him and others that they plan to organize a referendum in the Kherson region as a pretext for the region to declare independence, similar to what happened in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Swaths of both those regions have been controlled by Russia-backed militias for years.
"I got a call, with a...proposal to work with the new regional administration. They need it to legitimize themselves. They need to gather local councilors who would support a so-called referendum on the independence of a 'people's republic' of Kherson he said.
"As we can see, Putin can't think up anything new. He has done absolutely the same thing -- he is forcing the federalization of Ukraine by force," he added.
“And the fact that they managed to occupy almost the entire Kherson region today, they use it for their propaganda purposes in order to make a fake picture that Kherson already wants independence and wants to recognize its independence as part of, probably” Russia, Khlan said.
With reporting by Crimea.Realities and RFE/RL correspondent Mike Eckel in Prague.
Bodies of Russian Soldiers Filling Up Belarusian Morgues, Residents Say
The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in battle in Ukraine are filling up morgues in Belarus, local residents told RFE/RL.
Russian soldiers killed in battle are being brought by truck to the morgues and then sent back to Russia by train or plane, residents said.
Residents described the horror of seeing the bodies loaded on a train at Mazyr for transfer back to Russia.
“The number of bodies was unbelievably large. People at the Mazyr station were simply shocked by the number of bodies being put on the train,” a local resident in Mazyr told RFE/RL.
The morgues in Homel and Naroulia are also filled up, according to local residents.
Belarusian doctors have been threatened with the loss of their job if they are caught spreading information about the dead and injured Russian soldiers.
U.S. officials have estimated that several thousand Russian soldiers have been killed so far in the two-week old war.
Largest Hypermarket Chain In Russia's Far East Imposes Limits Amid Buying Frenzy
The largest hypermarket chain in Russia’s Far East is restricting how much sugar, salt, and other essential foods people can purchase amid a buying frenzy triggered by fears of future shortages.
Samberi, which has 30 hypermarkets in nine cities in the Far East, announced restrictions on 10 items, including baby food, on its social media page on March 12.
“In essence, we are seeing signs of speculative demand. People are buying from us at reasonable prices and reselling them in other stores at higher prices,” Samberi said.
The hypermarket said demand for sugar has risen 400 percent compared with the average and that the sizes of individual purchases resemble what a small neighborhood retail store would buy, implying owners of mom-and-pop shops could be turning to Samberi to fill up their empty shelves.
Russians have been panicking about the prospects of food and goods shortages ever since the United States and its allies imposed punishing financial sanctions on the country after it invaded Ukraine.
The sanctions caused the Russian ruble to tumble by about 30 percent, driving the price of imported foods and goods higher and raising concerns whether local companies would still be able to receive foreign products.
Samberi is restricting the purchase of sugar, flour, buckwheat, pasta, and rice to 10 kilograms; cooking oil to 10 liters; salt to 3 kilograms; saury fish to 10 cans; baby food mix to three cans, and Pampers to five packs.
The post generated more than 700 comments, with some shoppers saying they are seeing people scoop up packs of Coca-Cola after the U.S. drink maker announced it would temporarily shut its operations in Russia in protest of the war.
Kazakh Authorities Refuse To Release Opposition Activist As New Charges Contemplated
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh authorities refused to release opposition activist Zhanbolat Mamai after he completed his 15-day term as they contemplate new charges, his lawyer and wife said.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was expected to be released on March 12, his wife, Inga Imanbai, told RFE/RL.
The activist was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate the victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 227 people.
Imanbai quoted her husband's lawyers as saying that Mamai may face charges of insulting law enforcement officers, distributing "false information," and participation in mass disorders during the deadly protests in January.
Mamai has been known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government.
He has been trying to create the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan but claims he is being foiled by the government, which he says only permits loyal parties to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run along an authoritarian line by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
During their three-decade rule, several opposition figures have been killed, and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Armenian, Turkish FMs Agree To Continue Efforts At Normalizing Ties
Turkey and Armenia have agreed to move forward with efforts to establish diplomatic relations “without conditions” and continue normalization efforts that could lead to the reopening of their shared borders for trade, their foreign ministers said on March 12.
“During our meeting, we reaffirmed the readiness of both sides to continue the process of normalization, establishing relations, opening borders without any preconditions,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian said after talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the Turkish resort town of Antalya.
Armenia and Turkey have no diplomatic relations, a closed land border, and a deep-seated hostility rooted in the killing of up to 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire during and following World War I that many nations recognize as genocide.
But in December, the two nations appointed special envoys to normalize relations, spurred by support from regional powerbroker Russia and Armenia's pro-Turkey neighbor, Azerbaijan.
Cavusoglu described his meeting with Mirzoian as “very productive and constructive.” He also stressed that Azerbaijan also has a positive attitude toward the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations.
Turkey and Armenia reached a deal in 2009 to establish formal relations and to open their border, but the agreement was never ratified because of strong opposition from Azerbaijan.
Turkey closed its border with Armenia in 1993 as a reaction to ethnic Armenian forces taking control of Azerbaijan's breakaway, mostly ethnic Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts.
In November 2020, following a 45-day war with Azerbaijan, Armenian forces lost control over large parts of the breakaway region and surrounding districts, while Azerbaijan was able to recapture territory lost in an early 1990s separatist conflict.
The second military conflict ended with a Russian-brokered truce.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and RFE/RL's Armenian Service
