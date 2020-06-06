Mikhail Kokshenov, Russian Actor Known For Memorable Secondary Roles In Cinema, Dies At 83

MOSCOW -- Russian actor and director, Mikhail Kokshenov, known to millions across the former Soviet Union for his notable secondary roles in cinema, has died at the age of 83.

Kokshenov's friends and the Guild of Russia's Cinema Actors said that the actor died on June 5, without giving any details.

In 2017, Kokshenov survived a stroke and had not appeared in public ever since.

He acted in more than 100 movies and became popular for his memorable portrayals of simple people in comedies.

He acted in such films as Sportloto-82, The Most Charming And Attractive, How Tsar Peter The Great Married Off His Moor, Weather Is Good On Deribasovskaya-It Rains Again On Brighton Beach, and many others.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Kokshenov started directing films, including Russian Business, Hope, Phenomenon, Russian Bill, and Theater Trap.