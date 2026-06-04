Fear In Latvia As Military Drones Bring Ukraine War To NATO’s Eastern Border
Latvia's eastern region of Latgale is adjusting to a new reality of air raid alerts after several drones crossed into the country's airspace in recent weeks. The warnings have disrupted school exams, interrupted public events, and raised concerns about safety in communities near the borders with Russia and Belarus. The repeated drone incidents have increased concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war spilling over NATO and the EU's borders.